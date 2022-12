Russia uses Ukrainian cruise missiles, which were transferred as part of the Budapest Memorandum, in massive shelling of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia uses Ukrainian Kh-55 cruise missiles, transferred under the Budapest Memorandum, in a massive shelling," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, in an interview with The New York Times.

According to him, as part of the memorandum, Ukraine handed over all ballistic missiles, Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers.

"These bombers are now launching Kh-55 missiles, developed in the 1970s with a nuclear warhead, against us. The Russians are removing the warhead of these missiles and adding ballast to disguise the fact that the missile does not carry a payload," Skibitskyi said.

He added that during the shelling, Russia uses Ukrainian missiles as bait to force Ukraine to use air defense against them.

"At first they launch the Kh-55 missile, we react to it. It's like a false target," the Defense Intelligence representative noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia has enough missiles left for three to five massive attacks when from 80 to 90 missiles are used in one wave.

The stockpile of high-precision missile weapons of the Russian Federation has fallen to a critically low level. The Russian Federation will no longer be able to afford massive missile attacks.