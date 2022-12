As of December 12, it was possible to restore electricity supply to all residents of Odesa and the Odesa Region. But emergency power outages still continue in the region. This was reported by the DTEK energy holding.

"As of Monday, the electricity supply was restored for all residents. However, emergency power outages are still in effect. We are trying to turn on the lights for every consumer for at least a few hours, but it is very difficult," the statement reads.

It is indicated that the situation in Odesa and the region is complicated by accidents due to the load on power grids.

"Now, 206 DTEK repair crews work around the clock in the city and region to eliminate accidents. First of all, we repair where there are the most consumers or where there is no electricity for more than a day," the company assured.

Also, DTEK asked citizens to help the power workers and remove all energy-consuming devices from the sockets, and after the restoration of the power supply - not to turn them on at the same time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 9-10, Russia attacked the territory of the Odesa Region. Several objects of critical infrastructure were destroyed.

As a result of the attack, all consumers in Odesa were immediately disconnected from electricity, only the critical infrastructure of the regional center was powered.

According to information from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 9-10, 10 Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 kamikaze drones were shot down over the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions.