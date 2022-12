Kyiv lacks more than a third of electricity consumption. Yasno director general Serhii Kovalenko announced this.

Almost 40% of the available electricity in Kyiv goes to critical infrastructure.

"For the third day, Kyiv lives under new power outages schedules, colleagues from networks are testing them. It seems that the light is gradually getting more, and the hours with possible outages should be fewer. But everything is not as good as some note - the restriction on the city remains significant, more than a third of consumption. And of the available volume, almost 40% goes to critical infrastructure," Kovalenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted that for the third day in Kyiv, new power outages schedules are in effect, which are being tested by DTEK Kyiv Grids.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden on December 11 announced the destruction by Russia of about 50% of Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that as a result of massive Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, all thermal and hydroelectric power stations were damaged and 40% of high-voltage network facilities were damaged to varying degrees.