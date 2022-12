Russia uses 40-year-old shells, since on the battlefield the artillery of the invaders works very intensively, without the help of third-party countries, the Russian Federation will run out of shells by the beginning of 2023. This was reported in a statement by a representative of the U.S. Department of Defense, Reuters reports.

"They have removed ammunition from obsolete stockpiles, indicating that they are willing to use these old munitions, some of which were produced more than 40 years ago," a Pentagon spokesman said.

According to him, this happened due to the high intensity of artillery use in Ukraine. These shells have a high failure rate. The Pentagon estimated that in the absence of assistance from Iran and the DPRK, the occupiers run out of ammunition by early 2023.

"We assess this with regard to the intensity of fire with which Russia uses its artillery and missile ammunition in terms of what we call fully usable artillery and missile ammunition," the official added.

The occupiers when they load such shells are forced to take certain risks. We are talking about the fact that they can simply not shoot from the gun and not explode at the destination.

As Ukrainian News wrote, this morning the General Staff reported that over the past day the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near 11 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasizes that the invaders throw the main forces at attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the Bakhmut direction.