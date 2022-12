The command of the Russian occupation forces rotates individual units in the Kherson direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kherson direction, the command of the Russian occupation forces rotates individual units," the General Staff notes.

Occupiers arriving in temporarily captured settlements are settled in the dwellings abandoned and forcibly "released" by local residents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers restrict the rights and freedoms of civilians in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

So, under the guise of conducting measures to combat sabotage reconnaissance groups, the invaders established a checkpoint on the Chaika River and banned passage for private boats.