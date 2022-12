8 Ships With 238,600 Tons Of Agricultural Products Depart From Ukrainian Seaports

8 ships with 238,600 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Asia and Europe have left the commercial sea ports of Great Odesa "along the grain corridor."

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"8 ships with 238,600 tons of agricultural products for Asia and Europe left the ports of Great Odesa. Currently, 23 ships are processed in the ports of Great Odessa. They are loaded with 690,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products," the report said.

It is noted that since the beginning of the "grain initiative" 550 ships have left the ports of Great Odesa, which exported 13.8 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi seaports resumed cargo operations after de-energizing.

On November 17, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products through the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.