The Russian occupiers are withdrawing their troops from Novomykolaivka and Mykhailivka, Kherson Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 10-11, the withdrawal of occupiers from the areas of the settlements of Novomykolaivka and Mykhailivka of the Kherson Region was noticed," the General Staff notes.

At the same time, over the past day in the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on settlements of the Kherson Region, bordering the contact line, Antonivka, Chornobaivka and Kherson were the most affected.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the settlements of Vremivka in the Donetsk Region and Zelene Pole, Novopil, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Dorohnianka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the command of the Russian occupation forces rotates individual units in the Kherson direction.