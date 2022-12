President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that Russia start withdrawing its troops from Ukraine on Christmas Day.

Zelenskyy said this in his video message to the leaders of the G7 countries (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We suggest that Russia take a concrete meaningful step towards a diplomatic settlement, which is so often talked about in Moscow. There are holidays ahead that billions of people celebrate: Gregorian Christmas, New Year, Julian Christmas. This is a time when normal people think about peace, not aggression. I suggest that Russia at least try to prove that it is able to refuse aggression. It would be right for this Christmas to begin the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. If Russia carries out the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine, thereby a reliable cessation of hostilities will be ensured," he said.

Zelenskyy called on the leaders of the G7 participating countries to support such an initiative of Ukraine.

He added that the response from Moscow will show what they really want: whether further confrontation with the world, or the end of aggression.

Zelenskyy also invited the leaders of the G7 participating countries to convene a special peace summit - Global Peace Formula Summit - to decide how and when it is possible to implement the points of the Ukrainian peace formula.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden on December 11 proposed to convene a global peace summit.

Zelenskyy plans to hold a peace summit this winter.

Ukraine considers possible peace talks with Russia after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.