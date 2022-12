On Tuesday, December 13, at 1:09 a.m., after a renewable repair, the ninth power unit (with a capacity of 1,000 MW) of the Energoatom national nuclear power generation company was connected to the power grid, which was disabled on November 23 as a result of rocket attacks.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Currently, it is gaining power.

"This is another step towards the stability of the power system. All 9 power units of domestic nuclear power plants located in the territory controlled by Ukraine work to meet the needs of the population and the country's economy," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The message recalls that the Russians are currently blocking the inclusion of power units of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region), which continues to consume more than 100 MW of electricity for their own needs from the Ukrainian power system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden announced the destruction by Russia of about 50% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.