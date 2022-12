Self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko ordered a sudden check of the combat readiness of troops. This was stated on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus on Tuesday, December 13.

A sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops was launched on behalf of Lukashenko. The Belarusian Ministry of Defense notes that these measures will be of a comprehensive nature.

"As soon as possible, the troops will move to the designated areas, carry out their engineering equipment, organize protection and defense, as well as lead bridge crossings across the Neman and Berezina rivers," the report said.

Also, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus plans to move military equipment and personnel, for citizens they temporarily limited traffic to some public roads and sections of the area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus Lukashenko, threatened Ukraine with complete destruction if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not go to peace talks with Russia.

On October 10, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Lukashenko said that he was aware of an alleged attack on Belarus by Ukraine.

On October 10, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Belarus is not going to fight with Ukrainians and other peoples if there are no provocations and "wrong actions."