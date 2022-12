Slovakia and its partners in the North Atlantic Alliance are looking for ways to transfer MIG-29 aircraft to Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic Rastislav Kacer announced this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Monday, December 12.

Kacer noted that the President of Ukraine had a conversation with the Minister of Defense of Slovakia regarding the transfer of aircraft, and in the coming days a Ukrainian delegation will arrive in Slovakia to discuss this issue.

"We haven't given you the MIG-29 yet. But we're ready to do that. We are talking to our NATO partners about how to do this," the Foreign Minister said.

Slovakia also approved a military aid package for Ukraine, which included several thousand missiles for MIG-29. Kacer emphasized that it is better to keep information about the ways of transferring aircraft secret, but that he is confident that this armament will soon appear in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, Slovak Defense Minister Yaroslav Nad announced his readiness to transfer their fleet of 11 MIG-29 fighters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On July 21, the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, General Charles Quinton Brown Jr., hinted that soon the United States or some of the allies could transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine.

On March 1, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the partners will transfer 70 MIG-29 and SU-25 combat aircraft to Ukraine.