Invaders Trying To Advance In 4 Directions, Firing Along Entire Front Line - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army are engaged in offensive operations in four directions in the east and south of Ukraine. In the remaining sections of the front, the occupiers defend themselves.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the command, Russian troops are concentrating efforts to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

In other areas, the occupiers are trying to disrupt the actions of the Ukrainian military.

During today, Russian troops launched six missile attacks, four of which fell on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region. In addition, the invaders fired at Kherson from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

What is the situation on the front line now?

In the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy bombarded the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and areas controlled by Ukraine during the day with tanks, mortars and artillery.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, units of Russian troops from the territory of the Russian Federation fired across the border at border settlements of the Sumy and Kharkov Regions.

The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the Ukrainian military continues to monitor the enemy in Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning on Monday, the General Staff reported that over the previous day the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near 11 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasizes that the invaders throw the main forces at attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the Bakhmut direction.