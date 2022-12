The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the settlements of Kyslivka and Kotliarivka. They are located in the Kupiansk direction, near the administrative border of the Kharkiv and Luhansk Regions.

Kraken commander Serhii Velychko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Kyslivka. Kotliarivka. Plus two liberated settlements on the account of our unit," wrote Velychko.

Kyslivka and Kotliarivka are located in the east of the Kharkiv Region, about 20 kilometers east of Kupiansk.

These two settlements are located on the Р66 highway, which leads south to the temporarily occupied Svatove, Luhansk Region.

Fighters of the Kraken unit published a lengthy video in which they showed how assault groups of the Ukrainian military were conducting an operation to liberate the above settlements.

The video begins with the landing of infantry near settlements. After that, the Kraken fighters are shown advancing towards Kyslivka and Kotliarivka.

The military even showed how officers of the unit from their "den" manage the operation and manage the actions of assault groups online.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian military will continue the counteroffensive as soon as the soil hardens due to frosts.

Recall that at the end of November, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were moving in the direction of Svatove and Kreminna.