President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to hold a peace summit this winter.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is very important that all elements of support for our state remain and do not slow down. It is also important to take new steps that can play ahead of the curve against Russian terror. One of the main such steps is the summit, which we are planning for this winter. Summit on fulfilling our formula for peace. Whatever the aggressor is going to do - when the world is truly united, it is the world, not the aggressor, that determines how events will develop. This is what we offer to all conscientious states. Anyone who appreciates the UN Charter and just peace," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden on December 11 proposed to convene a global peace summit.

In November, in a video message to the participants of the G20 summit, Zelenskyy said that the war should end with the signing of a document on fixing its end after the implementation of all anti-war steps proposed by Ukraine.