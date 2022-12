In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, unknown people blew up the car in which the collaborator Vitalii Buliuk was located.

Interfax (Russian propaganda media) reported this with reference to the occupation administration.

The incident occurred today, December 12, in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, where the collaborator was allegedly on a working visit.

As a result of the explosion of the car, the accomplice of the occupiers was injured and was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.

The explosion killed Buliuk's driver, who suffered injuries incompatible with life.

Vitalii Buliuk is a former member of the Kherson Regional Council, who after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia switched to the side of the invaders.

Now he holds the post of "first vice-governor" in the occupation administration of the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early November, the deputy head of the Kherson collaborators Kyrylo Stremousov allegedly was killed as a result of a road accident.

The collaborator mysteriously disappeared a few days before the retreat of Russian troops from the right-bank part of the Kherson Region.

We also reported that the terrorist Oleksandr Borodai almost died in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.