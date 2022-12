Bridge Connecting Melitopol And Berdiansk In Zaporizhia Region Blown Up

The mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, has reported damage to the road bridge, through which the road passes in the direction of Berdiansk.

Fedorov wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"In Melitopol, the bridge that connected the city with the village of Kostiantynivka got "tired," he said.

Fedorov explained that this bridge is strategically important for Russian troops. The occupiers actively used it to transfer their equipment to the east.

The mayor of Melitopol also published a video from the damaged bridge.

Note that the damage to the bridge in the village of Kostiantynivka was also confirmed by collaborator Volodymyr Rohov, appointed to the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

According to him, the explosion occurred as a result of detonation of pre-installed explosives.

He accused Ukraine of trying to disrupt the supply of vital goods between the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

The collaborator also showed the consequences of undermining the bridge.

Recall, on November 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Defense Forces damaged the railway bridge near the temporarily occupied Melitopol, which the invaders used to supply their troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the weekend, December 10 and 11, the Ukrainian military attacked Russian targets in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

As the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, later said, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a location of the FSB officers, destroyed a radar station and a checkpoint of the occupiers.