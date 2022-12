British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he would be "open-minded" about supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons systems if Russia continued shelling civilian infrastructure. It is reported by CNN on Monday, December 12.

The publication notes that the supply of longer-range missiles can provoke Russia to a greater escalation, but now the situation may change. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Secretary of Defence about the possible supply of long-range missile systems to Kyiv to destroy or damage Russian drone launch sites.

"I constantly review the weapons systems we could provide. We too have in our armour potential weapons systems that are longer and should the Russians continue to target civilian areas and try and break those Geneva Conventions, then I will be open-minded to see what we do next," Wallace said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Britain would strengthen support for the Ukrainian army with additional supplies of weapons and military exercises.

On November 12, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that leaving Kherson was another strategic failure for Russia.

In 2023, the UK intends to provide military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of at least EUR 2.6 billion.