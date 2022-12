Payments Of Guaranteed Compensation To Depositors Of Bankrupt Banks UAH 1.1 Billion In October

In October 2022, payments of guaranteed compensation to depositors of banks managed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund amounted to UAH 1,050.0 million.

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in October there was a refund of almost UAH 938 million to depositors of Sich Bank.

It is noted that depositors of this bank are reimbursed the full amount of the deposit (including interest), according to the legislation.

At the same time, the interest of depositors in receiving payments remotely remains: in October, almost a quarter of the amount paid was thus reimbursed - UAH 244.2 million out of 1.050 billion.

In general, for January-October, depositors of banks liquidated by the fund received a guaranteed refund in the amount of UAH 5,615.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, payments of guaranteed compensation to depositors of insolvent banks amounted to UAH 1.3 billion.