The Armed Forces of Ukraine will liberate Crimea by August next year thanks to strikes on Russian communications and headquarters. The former commander of U.S. forces in Europe and retired general of the U.S. Army Ben Hodges wrote about this on Twitter on Monday, December 12.

Hodges noted that the AFU will continue to strike the concentration of Russian occupiers and their communications in order to create conditions for the further liberation of the Crimean Peninsula.

"The Ukrainian General Staff will continue to strike Russian headquarters and communications (logistics) over the next few weeks, until February, in order to create the conditions for the decisive phase of the campaign to liberate Crimea. I expect that they will liberate Crimea by August," the ex- USA military commander wrote.

This is how Hodges commented on the publication with the consequences of the explosion at the base of Wagner private military company in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Ben Hodges said that by the middle of next year, the AFU may be in Crimea.

Also, Ben Hodges said in September that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have every chance to push back the Russian occupiers at the position of February 23 by the end of 2022, and the return of Crimea is possible as early as 2023.

In October, Ben Hodges said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are capable of de-occupying the territories captured by the Russians after February 24 already this year.