During the battle, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed 4 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored personnel carriers and 2 companies of the occupiers.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that one company of paratroopers inflicted casualties and forced at least a battalion tactical group of the invaders to flee.

"The secret of our success is the fighting spirit and training of the personnel. After the victory near Izium and the liberation of Lyman, all the guys are very "charged". The invaders who came to our land will mostly stay there. We will definitely win!" the General Staff quoted the paratroopers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 620 occupiers, 24 tanks and 4 drones.