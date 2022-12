Women In Occupied Donetsk Began To Be Called Up To Replenish Losses In Units Of Occupiers

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, the recruitment of women has begun in order to replenish the losses of units of the 1st Army Corps (AC) of the enemy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in its evening report.

According to the command, the Kalininsky District Military Enlistment Office of Donetsk called up and sent 28 women to training.

After training, they are planned to be sent to units of the 1st AC of the occupiers who suffered casualties in combat clashes with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation is preparing for a new wave of mobilization.

We also reported that a number of Russian mass media are warning about a new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation, which may begin in the second half of January 2023, immediately after the New Year holidays.

And according to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for the sake of a new wave of mobilization in Russia, they are preparing to graduate cadets of military schools ahead of schedule, who are to take up positions of officers in new units.