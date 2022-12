The Russian occupiers have already prepared a list of mines in the Luhansk Region, which are going to be closed due to alleged unprofitability.

This is reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

In particular, at the Chervonyi Partyzan mine near Dovzhansk, the occupiers cut equipment and take it away every day. The enterprise is being prepared for preservation.

According to the Regional Military Administration, about 700 mine workers were offered places in employment centers due to the liquidation of enterprises.

"Professional training courses will be organized for them. But then, where will they work in those settlements where the mine was the only source of income?" the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are mass-deporting children from the Luhansk Region to Chechnya for "patriotic education".

In addition, medical facilities in the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region are running out of medicine. However, the invaders ignore this issue and deal with the health of only their military.

Meanwhile, in Luhansk, the occupiers installed the sign "Russian poet" on the monument to Taras Shevchenko.