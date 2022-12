The Russian occupiers have stepped up counter-intelligence measures on the Crimean peninsula.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the occupation authorities intensified administrative-police and counter-intelligence measures in Mizhvodne and Chornomorske.

However, the reason for the strengthening of such measures is not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russia has turned Dzhankoy and the surrounding districts into the largest military base in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Russia is actively preparing for the defense of the Crimean peninsula, in particular, it is creating strategic areas in the north of the Dzhankoy district.

Ukraine's plans to return Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, could mean that the current conflict could drag on for decades.

The partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars Atesh took responsibility for setting fire to a barracks with Russian military personnel in the settlement of Radianskyi on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.