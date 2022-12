Ukrainian Exchange Will Have Full Trading Day On December 26

On December 26, the Ukrainian Exchange will have a full trading day.

This is stated in the message of the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The decision of the Exchange Council established that December 26, 2022 is a full trading day," the statement says.

Christmas is celebrated in Ukraine on December 25 according to the Gregorian calendar.

In 2022, December 25 falls on a holiday and, in accordance with the law, is postponed to the next working day.

But in accordance with Article 6 of the Law "On the organization of labor relations under martial law" other rules have been established for the period of martial law, namely the suspension of Article 73 of the Labor Code regarding the determination of holidays and non-working days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange increased by 65.1% compared to October to UAH 1.711 billion.

Ukrainian Exchange is the center of liquidity of shares and derivatives in Ukraine.