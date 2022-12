Russia Will Have Enough Missiles For 3-5 Large-Scale Strikes On Ukraine - Defense Intelligence

Russia has missiles left for from three to five waves of strikes, if there are 80 to 90 missiles in one wave, said Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by The New York Times (NYT) on Monday, December 12.

Skibitskyi noted that Russian arms factories have already been able to produce 240 Kh-101 cruise missiles and about 120 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles. This means that the Russian Federation is capable of producing about 40 new missiles per month.

"According to our calculations, they have missiles for another three to five waves of strikes. This is if there are from 80 to 90 missiles in one wave," said a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, Russia is shelling the territory of Ukraine, including with Kh-55 ballistic missiles from Tu-160 strategic bombers and Tu-95, with missiles which were transferred to the Russian Federation in the 1990s as part of an international agreement aimed at "ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Skibitskyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat reported that Ukrainian air defenses are unable to shoot down ballistic missiles that Russia can use.

On December 1, the representative of the Central Military-Scientific Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Danyliuk, stated that the Russian Federation uses strategic cruise missiles Kh-55 without a warhead to deplete air defense.

On December 6, the NYT reported that Russia could produce cruise missiles despite the sanctions.