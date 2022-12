On the morning of December 12, the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece received a bloody package. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, on Facebook.

It is noted that the address of the sender coincides with the rest of the envelopes that were sent to other Ukrainian diplomatic institutions, namely the Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen.

The Greek police have started an investigation. According to Nikolenko, the speeding up of the investigation by the German law enforcement officers is also expected.

Thus, this is the 33rd case of threats in 17 countries:

1 attempted terrorist attack;

2 notifications about mining;

1 case of vandalism;

1 case of written threat;

28 bloody packages.

"As Dmytro Kuleba said, no matter how hard the enemies try to intimidate Ukrainian diplomacy, they will not succeed. We are working for victory," wrote the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Embassies of Ukraine in Romania and Denmark received "dangerous packages".

Earlier, the Spanish police seized three new envelopes addressed to Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in Spain.