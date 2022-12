In Oslo (Kingdom of Norway), the Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt and the Regional Director of the World Bank in Eastern Europe, Arup Banerjee, signed an agreement on the allocation of NOK 1 billion (USD 100 million) to Ukraine. This is stated in the press service of the Government of Norway.

Thus, these funds from Norway are channeled through the Ukraine Recovery Trust Fund (URTF) of the World Bank. This fund will be used to continue mobilizing crisis support for the Ukrainian authorities, along with supporting critical infrastructure repairs and longer-term reconstruction.

"There is an urgent need to repair the electricity supply system and other infrastructure in Ukraine after Russia's bombing campaign against civilian targets. I am pleased that today we have signed an agreement to allocate NOK 1 billion to help quickly start the repair work," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has agreed with Norway's largest oil and gas company Equinor to purchase additional natural gas.

Earlier, the Kingdom of Norway allocated USD 15 million to support the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine.