The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will open an office in Ukraine to provide support during the recovery. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An agreement was just concluded in Paris, which officially provides the basis for the launch of the so-called Liaison Office of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Kyiv. Since Ukraine is recognized as a potential member of the OECD, the office will initially function until 2026 in order to provide support to our state during the recovery," he wrote.

Shmyhal called it significant that the OECD was a co-executor of the Marshall Plan and now helps in the development of the Recovery Plan of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also noted that in December, Ukraine received a description of the provisions of the OECD Program, which will help implement the Organization's standards in various fields.

"We are ready to jointly start its preparation in order to join the "club of successful countries" as soon as possible. This will be a marker of Ukraine's readiness to join the EU and will contribute to the confirmation of our state as a regional leader," Shmyhal wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Shmyhal announced that the OECD recognized Ukraine as a potential member of the organization.

In July, in Lugano (Switzerland), Shmyhal, on behalf of the state, submitted an application for Ukraine's accession to the OECD.