The DTEK Energy company predicts a record-breaking loss of UAH 20 billion in 2022.

The director general of DTEK Energy, Ildar Saleyev, said this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For 10 months of 2022, the loss of thermal generation of DTEK Energy is UAH 17.6 billion. At the end of the year, we forecast a loss of UAH 20 billion. This will be a record-breaking loss for the company," he said.

According to Saleyev, in 11 months the company reduced electricity supply by 28%.

"In January-November, sales fell by 28%. Among the reasons are not only shelling, but also a drop in consumption, which is about 30%. This also affects our financial situation. Expenses have increased, and production has fallen," he said.

According to Saleyev, it will take years to restore the company's energy facilities damaged by Russian shelling to the pre-war level, but the company's task is to be as ready as possible for the next heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops have attacked DTEK Energy companies 18 times over the past two months.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.