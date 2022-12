12 Journalists Killed During War In Ukraine, More Than In Any Other Country This Year - IFJ

In Ukraine, 12 journalists were killed during the war, more than in any other country this year.

This was reported by the International Federation of Journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the federation, Ukraine became the most dangerous country for journalists, where 12 media workers were killed while covering the war - more than in any other country this year. Most of them are Ukrainians, but there are also representatives of other nationalities, in particular, American documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud and Fox News operator, Irish citizen Pierre Zakrzewski.

The IFJ notes that many of the deaths occurred in the first weeks of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"Ukrainian professional organizations claim that journalists have become the target of the Russian army," IFJ emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers shot the American journalist of The New York Times, Brent Renaud, in Irpin near Kyiv.

The tragic martyrology of mass media workers of Ukraine who were killed at the hands of Russian inhumans has added another surname. As the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine learned, the body of an activist and journalist from Pryirpinnia, Zoreslav Zamoyskyi, was found in Bucha with signs of violent death.