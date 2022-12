Representatives of the G7 countries (G7: the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) and the European Union were invited to participate in the implementation of the reform in Ukraine in the field of urban planning, in particular, the formation of the Urban Development Chamber and the development of relevant documents for its functioning.

This was announced by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure following a working meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov with representatives of embassies of G7 and the European delegation countries in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the meeting, they discussed the adoption of reform bill No. 5655, which will create the necessary conditions for digitalization of the construction sector and effective management of reconstruction processes.

"Ahead of us there are many changes in the field of urban planning, which, after unification, also relates the responsibility of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure. In particular, next week the Verkhovna Rada plans to vote on bill No. 5655 - on digitalization of procedures in urban planning and automation of processes. The philosophy of this law is to eliminate officials from the maximum number of procedures, especially in the issue of permits. Thus, we minimize corruption risks and significantly improve the business climate in the field of construction," the Deputy Prime Minister’s press service quotes.

In addition, according to Kubrakov, the tools for bringing violators to justice are significantly strengthened.

"In the electronic system created, each decision of the participants in the construction process will have a clear digital footprint, and therefore no one will be able to avoid responsibility for illegal actions," the Minister added.

He also noted that thanks to the translation of many procedures into the "number" a wide range of stakeholders, including urban planning authorities, regulators, market participants, will be able to monitor the progress of the project.

Kubrakov also emphasized that the bill took into account all the comments of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

"It is important for us that the key anti-corruption body supports this reform. We understand that without openness and transparency, full-fledged reform will not succeed. With this reform, we strive to finally move from command and administrative types of relations between the state, business and the public to service and customer-oriented ones. This is especially necessary right now, when Ukraine is preparing for the largest reconstruction in the history of Independence," he said.

According to the results of the meeting, representatives of the country of G7 and the European Union were invited to jointly implement the reform in the field of urban planning, in particular in the creation of the City Planning Chamber and a number of regulatory acts that will ensure its work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Rada adopted bill No. 5655 as the basis.

With this bill, the parliament intends to introduce state registration in the field of urban planning (rights to perform preparatory and construction works, changes in the information on such right, suspension, renewal, termination of the right to perform preparatory and construction works, completion of preparatory works on dismantling (demolition) of real estate (houses, buildings, structures), commissioning of completed facilities) by entering this entry into the Register of Construction Activities automatically by software of the electronic system or by the state registrar in the field of urban planning.