Sea trading ports Chornomorsk and Yuzhny (Odesa Region) have resumed cargo operations after the power outage.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy's attack on the energy infrastructure facilities also completely cut off power to the critical infrastructure facilities. The ports of Odesa and Yuzhny were unable to carry out cargo operations, the port of Chornomorsk - only partially. Today, thanks to the energy companies working 24/7, the power supply is gradually being restored. Alternative power sources are also being used. Port Yuzhny and Chornomorsk are carrying out cargo operations. Port Odesa, unfortunately, not yet," said the head of USPA Oleksii Vostrikov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 9-10, Russia attacked the territory of the Odesa Region. Several objects of critical infrastructure were destroyed.

As a result of the attack, all consumers in Odesa were immediately disconnected from electricity, only the critical infrastructure of the regional center was powered.