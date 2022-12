The Council of the European Union has decided to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 18 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 10, the Council of the European Union supported the proposal of the European Commission to allocate additional financial assistance resources to Ukraine in 2023. A new large-scale macro-financial assistance program for Ukraine will amount to EUR 18 billion," it says.

This proposal of the European Commission must be supported by the European Parliament.

It is expected that preferential borrowed funds will be sent to the state budget of Ukraine in 2023 in uniform parts, taking into account the compliance by Ukraine with the agreed conditions.

It is assumed that Ukraine will receive the first tranche in January 2023.

In addition, the parties must sign the relevant memorandum of understanding and a loan agreement, which will determine the terms of the structural policy, the implementation of which during the year will be the basis for receiving funds, as well as the legal and technical aspects of providing Ukraine with the specified preferential credit resource.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, the European Commission made a proposal to launch a new large-scale macro-financial assistance program worth EUR 18 billion, and on November 24, the EC proposal was supported by the European Parliament.

The total amount of EU macro-financial assistance received by Ukraine since February 24 has reached EUR 6.7 billion.