In the 1st quarter of the 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023), one of the largest operators on the oil market, the Kernel holding company, reduced its EBITDA (earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation) by 40%, or USD 113 million year over year to USD 168 million.

This is stated in the company's report, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the specified period, the company reduced its revenue twice or by USD 685 million year over year to USD 655 million.

At the same time, the company reduced its net profit by 23% or USD 49 million to USD 162 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the 2021/2022 marketing year, the company sustained a loss of USD 41 million over a net profit of USD 513 million in 2020/2021.

For the specified period, the company reduced revenue by 4.7%, or by USD 0.263 billion year over year to USD 5.332 billion, and EBITDA – 3.7 times to USD 220 million.

The company has a land bank of more than 600,000 hectares - in 2017, Kernel absorbed Ukrainian Agrarian Investments and implemented the strategy to increase the land bank.

The company's enterprises produce products under Shchedryi Dar, Stozhar, and Chumak Zolota brands.

Kernel owns 9 oilseed processing factories in Ukraine.

Businessman Andrii Verevskyi controls about 40% of Kernel through Cypriot Namsen Limited.