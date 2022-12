Zelenskyy informs Biden of 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure being destroyed by Russia

In a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the destruction by Russia of about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

This follows from a statement by the Presidential Office, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The head of state informed about the consequences of the Russian missile terror, as a result of which about 50% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure was destroyed," the message reads.

In this context, the President noted the assistance provided by the United States for the restoration of Ukraine's power grid and expressed hope for deepening cooperation in this area.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that in a telephone conversation with Biden, he discussed the restoration of Ukraine's power grid and the formation of an effective air defense system for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy suggested that President Biden convene the Global Peace Summit.