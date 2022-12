In a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested convening a Global Peace Summit.

This follows from a statement by the Presidential Office, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine strives to achieve peace and noted the importance of consolidating international efforts to achieve this goal. It is for this reason that during the G20 summit, the President of Ukraine presented a peace formula, which includes ten critically important steps, the implementation of which will make it possible to end the war. Ukraine outlined the vision of the Ukrainian side regarding further work in this important direction and took the initiative of convening the Global Peace Summit," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that in a telephone conversation with Biden, he discussed the restoration of Ukraine's energy system and the formation of an effective air defense system for Ukraine.

In November, in his video message to the participants of the G20 summit, Zelenskyy said that the war should end with the signing of a document confirming its end after the implementation of all the anti-war steps proposed by Ukraine.