In a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the restoration of Ukraine's power grid and the formation of effective air defense for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We also appreciate the help the United States provides for the restoration of Ukraine's power grid. I hope for further deepening of cooperation in this area. He emphasized the importance of the formation of effective air defense for Ukraine. It is necessary to do everything possible to protect the civilian population of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure. This is especially important now, when the winter period has begun in Ukraine," he wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked Biden for the unprecedented defense and financial assistance that the United States provides Ukraine with, for confirming the readiness to support Ukraine as long as necessary, as well as for the clear and consistent commitment of the United States to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States has agreed on a defense budget for 2023, USD 800 million will be allocated to help Ukraine in the field of security.

The United States handed over 30 excavators to Ukraine for the restoration of damaged heating networks.