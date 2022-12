President's Office Names The Only Way To End War

The adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, is confident that the military defeat of the Russian Federation, anti-Russian sanctions and sabotage within the aggressor country are necessary to end the war in Ukraine.

He reported this on Twitter.

"There is no need to fear the post-Putin future. There is only one way to end the war: Russia's military defeats on the battlefield + sanctioned depletion of the Russian economy + Russia's isolation on world markets + internal sabotage within Russia = Ukraine's victory and the restoration of global security," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late September, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine would be able to return Crimea and Donbas by the summer of 2023.

We also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to visit Crimea after the victory in the war against Russia.

And on November 28, the adviser of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, promised to make a stream from the Yalta embankment in six months.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post writes that Ukraine's plans to return Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, may lead to the fact that the current conflict may drag on for decades.