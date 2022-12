All Thermal And Hydroelectric Power Stations In Ukraine Damaged. Shmyhal Names Consequences Of 8 Waves Of Rus

As a result of the massive missile attacks of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, all thermal and hydroelectric power stations were damaged, and 40% of the high-voltage network facilities were damaged to varying degrees.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook.

"There remains a significant power deficit in Ukraine's energy system. After 8 waves of missile attacks in the country, all thermal and hydroelectric power stations have been damaged, 40% of the high-voltage network facilities have been damaged to varying degrees. Each of us must realize that we will go through this winter with significant restrictions on electricity consumption," said the Prime Minister.

The head of the government also added that the Ministry of Energy was instructed to define and submit for consideration clear priorities for turning on of the electricity supply.

“In addition, last week we allocated UAH 100 million to rebuild the heat supply system in Kremenchuk. Another UAH 50 million were channeled to the Sumy Region to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure,” the Prime Minister wrote.

It is added that, in general, the Government has already allocated more than UAH 5 billion to the regions for reconstruction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 9-10, Russia attacked the territory of the Odesa Region. Several objects of critical infrastructure were destroyed.

As a result of the attack, all consumers in Odesa were immediately disconnected from electricity, only the critical infrastructure of the regional center was powered.

Meanwhile, electricity began to appear in Odesa, but water disappeared.