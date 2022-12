Near Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region, fighters of the 71st separate huntsman brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russians.

This was reported by the press service of the Airborne Assault Troops.

It is emphasized that the troops near Bakhmut engaged the sabotage and reconnaissance group to identify the defense system of Ukrainian positions.

"However, it was not possible to get to the positions of the 71st separate huntsman brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops - all-seeing drones detected the movement of the enemy, and the mortar battery covered them with effective fire," the statement says.

As a result of the strike, at least two occupiers were eliminated.

We will remind, in the occupied Kadiyivka of the Luhansk Region, the headquarters of the Wagner mercenaries was destroyed.

Haidai did not give the exact number of the killed, but said that there were many of them. The head of the region added that due to poor medical care, the number of dead will increase over time.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the AFU eliminated almost 400 soldiers of the Russian occupation army. The enemy also lost 10 unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 10 units of ground equipment. Thus, Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine amount to approximately 94,140 people.