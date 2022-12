Kyivans Were Shown On Map Which Shops, Co-Working Spaces And Gas Stations Are Open During Blackout

Because of Russia's massive missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, rolling blackouts have been introduced. Along with it, the Internet and mobile communication disappear, and shops close. However, business has partially adjusted to the outages: many operate from generators.

Co-working spaces, shopping centers, coffee shops, pharmacies, shops and gas stations of Kyiv, which are working despite the blackout, were mapped by LUN specialists.

Co-working spaces in Kyiv that work during blackouts

Ukrainians who work online simply need a stable Internet and a comfortable workplace. Co-working is an ideal alternative to a home office, where you can not only work, but also drink delicious coffee and have a snack.

During a blackout in Kyiv, the following works:

Co-working center LibTech - address: 180, Antonovycha Street, 15th floor; working hours: 9:00 a.m. - 05:00 p.m.;

Creative Quarter Magnett - address: 137, Velyka Vasylkivska Street; work 24/7;

LIFT99 Kyiv Hub - address: 101, Volodymyrska Street; schedule 24/7;

Chicago Coworking - address: 40, Antonovycha Street; schedule: Monday-Sunday: 08:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.;

Creative Quarter Gulliver - address: 1a, Sportyvna Square; schedule 24/7;

Octo tower - address: 5, Mechnykova Street; working hours: Monday-Friday: 09:00 a.m. -08:30 p.m., Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 08:30 p.m.;

Creative State of Arsenal - address: 8, Kniaziv Ostrozkykh Street, building 7; working hours: Monday-Friday: 09:00 a.m. - 08:00 p.m., Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 05:00 p.m.;

Osvitoria Hub - address: 2, Kniaziv Ostrozkykh Street, 2 (former Moskovska Street); working hours: Monday-Saturday: 09:00 a.m. - 08:00 p.m.;

Generator (GNRTR) Coworking - address: 3, Hrushevskoho Street; working hours: Monday-Sunday: 09:00 a.m. - 09:00 p.m.;

Mafia - address: 6, Khreschatyk Street; working hours: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.;

Peremoga - address: 15, Yaroslaviv Val Street; working hours: 08:00 a.m. - 08:00 p.m.;

Bazis Coworking - address: 12, Sichovykh Striltsiv Street; working hours: 24/7.

This is only a small list of working co-working spaces, the full list can be viewed on the interactive map of Lun: https://misto.lun.ua/help?ls=svitlo-coffee-resto#16.07/50.445604/30.520449/-29.7/23.

Malls of Kyiv, which work during power outages

During a power outage, not all shopping centers can continue to operate, but some of the Kyiv shopping malls still work and receive visitors:

Lavina Mall - 6Д, Berkovetska Street;

River Mall - 12, Dniprovska Embankment;

Shopping center Karavan Outlet - 12, Luhova Street;

Dream shopping center - 1B, Obolonsky Avenue;

Gulliver shopping center - 1, Sportyvna Square;

Art mall - 37, Akademika Zabolotnoho Street;

Shopping center Prospekt - 1B, Hnata Hotkevycha Street;

Magellan shopping center - 13B, Akademika Hlushkova Avenue;

Cosmo Multimall shopping center - 6, Vadyma Hetmana Street.

Cafes and restaurants in Kyiv that are open during blackouts

If the lights are turned off at home, you can walk to a coffee shop, drink delicious coffee and eat tasty food.

During a power outage in Kyiv, the following are working:

BREW cafe - 53/80, Saksahanskoho Street;

45 restaurant - 45Б, Khmelnytskoho Street;

G.Forte - 19-21, Bohdana Khmelnytskoho Street;

Simona Ristorante - 11, Sichovykh Striltsiv Street;

Vero Vero - 18, Illinska Street;

Cat Coffee And Tea - 55/20, Mezhyhirska Street;

Osteria Pantagruel - 1, Lysenko Street;

Taras Bulba Inn Restaurant - 2-4/7, Pushkinska Street;

Dogs&Burgers - 27, Khreschatyk Street;

Brewtiful Bar - 6, Luteranska Street;

Mocco Boutique Restaurant - 15/4, Khreschatyk Street;

Ostannia Barykada - 1, Maidan Nezalezhnosti;

Rockfellow210 - 10/2, Mykhailivskyi Lane;

Pesto cafe - Maidan Nezalezhnosti subway station, Globus shopping center;

TeaHouse - 38, Khreshchatyk Street (TsUM).

It is worth noting that this is only a short list of all food establishments that operate during blackouts or have generators.

You can view the full list on the interactive map of Lun.

Health

Pharmacy No. 22 Lekpharm 36.6 - 4, Mykoly Amosova Street;

Dentistry PROZHEIKO dental studio - 6Б, Druzhby Narodiv Boulevard;

Nardent dentistry - 16, Nauky Avenue;

Pharmacy No. 29 Lekpharm 36.6 - 12/12, Volodi Dubinina Street;

Pharmacy No. 1 Lekpharm 36.6 - 43, Antonova Street;

Aloe Plus Clinic LLC - 2, Pozharskoho Street;

Pharmacy No. 32 Lekpharm 36.6 - 10, Hnata Hotkevycha Street;

Pharmacy No. 7 Lekpharm 36.6 - 26, Mayakovskoho Avenue;

Mother and Child Medical Center - 8, Makiyivska Street;

Berseniev Medical Center - 10Б, Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street.

Grocery stores in Kyiv that operate during power outages

NOVUS - 45, Vasylia Lypkivskoho Street;

NOVUS - 4Д, Valeriya Lobanovskoho Avenue;

OKWINE - 21, Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street;

Silpo - 17-20, Bahhovutivska Street;

Fora - 16, Sholudenka Street;

Silpo - 56A, Yaroslavska Street;

Halia Baluvana - 53, Sichovykh Striltsiv Street;

KOLO store - 13, Hlybochytska Street;

NOVUS - 1, Maidan Nezalezhnosti, Globus shopping center 2;

Fora - 3, Luteranska Street;

Fora - 2/35, Haharina Yuriya Avenue;

TAK SHO groceries - 18A, Voskresenska Street;

Semi-finished products by Dinner's - 19, Yevhena Sverstiuka Street;

Ashan Chernihivska - 1B, Hnata Hotkevycha Street;

NOVUS - 1, Slavy Avenue (Arsenal shopping center);

Velmart - 10, Vyshniakivska Street.

For a complete list of all stores, see the interactive map.

Gas stations in Kyiv that operate during power outages

Even when the electricity is turned off in Kyiv, various gas stations continue to operate in the city.

KLO:

3, Vasylenko Street;

27Д, Hetmana Street;

1A, Preobrazhenska Street;

29A, Bandery Avenue;

11, Shukhevycha Avenue;

4A, Kamyshynska Street;

54, Chornovola Street.

OKKO:

59, Peremohy Avenue;

34B, Sviatoshynska Street;

2Ж, Lesia Kurbasa Avenue;

10, Naddniprianske Highway;

3, Nyzhniy Val Street;

18B, Prazka Street;

48A, Yuriya Illenka Street.

WOG:

5, Sevastopolska Square Street;

72, Zavodska Street;

23A, Elektrykiv Street;

49, Nauky Avenue;

17A, Simyi Sosninykh Street;

8B, Akademika Hlushkova Avenue;

11Б, Peremohy Avenue.

UPG:

47, Pravdy Avenue;

Darnytskyi district, 3, Zatyshna Street;

7, Kanalna Street.

Socar:

15, Protasiv Yar Street;

36, S. Bandery Avenue;

53A, Brovarskyi Avenue;

1E, Bohatyrska Street;

24, Sortuvalna Street.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of Odesa on the night of December 9-10, all consumers except critical infrastructure were disconnected from electricity in Odesa.