In Odesa, due to emergency power outages, the water supply was cut off, leaving part of the city without water. Utility workers promise to correct the situation in a few hours.

This was reported by the Odesa City Council with reference to water utility.

DTEK specialists have already restored power supply to the facilities, so the water supply should start working soon.

The water utility reminded that the pumping stations are powered by electricity, so if the water utility’s facilities are disconnected from the network, there will be no water in the houses of Odesa residents. Residents are asked to keep a supply of drinking water in their homes.

It is reported that power engineers are working on ensuring a constant power supply of water supply facilities that provide water to residents of three localities - Zastava, Lenselyshche and Mizhlymannia.

In addition, energy experts continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack of Russian kamikaze drones on the Odesa Region. Due to the attack on infrastructure, thousands of consumers were left without electricity. However, people were not injured as a result of the attack.

After the attack, the Department of Life Support Systems and Energy Efficiency of the Odesa Regional Military Administration said that network repairs could take 2-3 months, which caused panic on social networks. The situation had to be corrected by the spokesman of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, who explained the inaccuracy that had arisen. It will take 2-3 months to completely restore high-voltage networks and the corresponding technical equipment. And water and electricity will be provided to Odesa residents in the coming days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 9-10, Russia attacked the territory of the Odesa Region. Several objects of critical infrastructure were destroyed.

As a result of the attack, all consumers in Odesa were immediately disconnected from electricity, only the critical infrastructure of the regional center was powered.

According to information from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 9-10, 10 Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 kamikaze drones were shot down over the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions.