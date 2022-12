Ukrzaliznytsia Warns About Delay Of Number Of Trains Due To De-Energizing And Icing

Due to bad weather on the railway, there was de-energizing and icing of the catenary network on some sections of the railway. This caused some trains to be delayed.

This was reported in the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The bad weather mainly affected trains traveling from the west. In particular, from Poland and Slovakia.

The following trains are delayed:

961 Kosice - Mukachevo +1 hour 35 minutes;

89 Kyiv - Przemysl +2 hours 38 minutes;

45 Kharkiv - Uzhhorod +2 hours 47 minutes;

41 Dnipro - Truskavets +2 hours 34 minutes;

23 Kyiv - Chelm +1 hours 23 minutes;

93 Kharkiv - Chelm +1 hour 23 minutes;

3 Zaporizhzhia - Uzhhorod +1 hour 20 minutes;

1 Kharkiv - Ivano-Frankivsk +54 minutes;

85 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia +46 minutes.

Ukrzaliznytsia assures that reserve diesel locomotives for transporting people are already working where necessary, and experts are trying to deal with the consequences of bad weather. The railway carrier apologizes for the delays.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the winter of 2022/2023 promises to be even warmer than in previous seasons. Although this does not rule out that sometimes cold arctic air will enter the territory of both Europe and Ukraine, and the temperature will drop.