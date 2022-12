In the Russian-occupied town of Kadiyivka, Luhansk Region, Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed a hotel that housed the mercenary base of the Wagner private military company (PMC).

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, in Telegram.

"They still listen to our president and smoke where necessary. They had a hit there - exactly where the headquarters of the Wagner mercenaries was," Haidai wrote.

Haidai did not give the exact number of the killed, but said that there were many of them. The head of the region added that due to poor medical care, the number of dead will increase over time.

Russian mass media confirmed the strike on Kadiyivka and said that it was carried out with the help of HIMARS MLRS. The shot was allegedly at the so-called "Zhdanov Guest House" in the center of Kadiyivka.

It was written in social networks that the headquarters of the Wagner PMC was located in the hotel.

The "authority" of Kadiyivka declares that the hotel was closed and was not working.

We will remind that the Russian army has created a system of defense structures in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region. With their help, the occupiers intend to stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers are reorganizing separate units in the Luhansk Region in order not to pay compensation to the relatives of the fallen servicemen.