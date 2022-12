West Fears That Return Of Crimea Could Push Putin To Use Nuclear Weapons - The Washington Post

The West fears that the de-occupation of Crimea will push Putin to use nuclear weapons.

This point of view is presented by The Washington Post.

"For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the annexation of Crimea has become a pillar of his legacy, which will collapse if he loses the island. Putin noted that any attempts by Ukraine to return Crimea would cross a "red line" that he would not tolerate," the publication writes.

It was noted there that earlier no one had argued for the return of Crimea, but recent Ukrainian victories on the battlefields and Moscow's mistakes made them change their point of view.

As The Washington Post writes, although the West supports Ukraine, it fears that "any Ukrainian military invasion of Crimea could push Putin to take decisive action," potentially even to the use of a nuclear bomb.

Russian officials stepped up their nuclear threats after the AFU took over Kherson. Thus, the former president of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, promised "doomsday" in the event of an "attack" on Crimea.

"But if to outdo Putin in it, he can do something very stupid. He can use tactical nuclear weapons," the publication quotes the words of the former chief of the British General Staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late September, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine will be able to return Crimea and Donbas by the summer of 2023.