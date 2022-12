Forced mobilization intensified in the occupied part of the Luhansk Region: it is most difficult in the districts, from where it is reported that those who do not want to join the "people's militia of the LPR", i.e., the army of the occupiers, are beaten.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, in Telegram.

According to him, there are more patrols in Khrustalnyi, which check documents and serve summonses to men. Some are immediately taken to the mobilization point.

"Almost everyone receives summons in Melove. The occupiers do not look at the age, state of health and number of children among the mobilized," Haidai said.

In the nearby town of Sorokine, people witnessed the beating of those who resisted the military commissars and tried to refuse mobilization. Those who disagree are taken to the military commissariat by force.

So that those who are already at the front do not flee, the LPR grouping is sending messages to the numbers of the Lugacom operator regarding "criminal responsibility for leaving places of service and points of permanent deployment of military units."

