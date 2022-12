German Government Promises To Transfer More Weapons And Ammunition To Ukraine

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksii Makeyev, said that the German government promised to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition.

Makeyev made the corresponding statement in an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

According to the Ambassador, representatives of the German government assured Ukrainian diplomats that Ukraine would receive more weapons and ammunition.

Makeyev said that Ukraine is also negotiating with Germany about the supply of modern equipment. These are Leopard 2 tanks and Marder armored personnel carriers.

"However, the decision on this remains with the federal government," the Ambassador said.

He noted that he does not intend to put pressure on the German leadership, but at the same time he wants to force Berlin to hand over what it has to the Ukrainian military as soon as possible.

The Ambassador emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in particular dire need of anti-aircraft systems, self-propelled howitzers and ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 9, it became known that the German company Rheinmetall will manufacture Skynex air defense systems for Ukraine. The value of the order is estimated at EUR 182 million.

And the German concern Krauss-Maffei Wegmann engaged in the production of 18 self-propelled guns RCH 155, which will be handed over to the Ukrainian military.

We also reported that the U.S. agreed to Germany handing over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.