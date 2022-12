Kherson Region Shelled By Occupiers 45 Times Over past Day, There Are Killed And Injured

On Saturday, December 10, the Russian occupation army fired 45 times on the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Region. It is known about 2 killed and 5 more injured.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 45 times. They fired from artillery, rocket launchers, tanks and mortars," he wrote.

According to Yanushevych, the residential quarters of Kherson were hit by the invaders.

The occupiers' shells damaged the maternity ward of the hospital, a cafe, an infrastructure facility and residential buildings.

It is reported that two people were killed, 5 others were injured of varying degrees of severity.

We will remind you that on Saturday, October 10, Kherson was subjected to a large-scale shelling by the Russian occupiers. As a result of the attack, more than 2,500 consumers were left without electricity in two districts of the city and the village of Stepanivka, which is located nearby.

We also reported that the consequences of the shelling of the maternity ward in Kherson were shown by the President's Office.