Russia's War Against Ukraine May Drag On For Many Years Over Crimea - Media

Ukraine's plans to return Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, could mean that the current conflict could drag on for decades.

The American publication The Washington Post writes about it.

The publication notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that only the liberation and return of Crimea will make it possible to end the war.

At the same time, for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the illegally annexed peninsula is a pillar of his legacy. In case of loss of Crimea, it will collapse.

For this reason, Putin has stated several times that any attempts by Ukraine to return Crimea will be an alleged crossing of the "red line".

The article states that the West is feared of such developments. The invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Ukraine may force Putin to act more decisively and use nuclear weapons.

Therefore, some Western officials hope that the treaty on the transfer of Crimea to Russia could allow the war to end at the negotiating table.

"The Ukrainians reject this idea as dangerously naive, and the Russians say they will not accept what already belongs to them. The steadfast claims to Crimea illustrate the insurmountable nature of the conflict, and it is difficult to imagine that the struggle for the peninsula will be resolved without further bloodshed," the article says.

The publication believes that the refusal of one of the parties to the conflict to back down on the issue of Crimea threatens to turn the war into a ten-year confrontation, similar to what is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kurdistan or the Gaza Strip.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late September, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine will be able to return Crimea and Donbas by the summer of 2023.

We also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to visit Crimea after the victory in the war against Russia.

And on November 28, the advisor of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, promised to make a stream from the Yalta embankment in six months.