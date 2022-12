People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker BYD during the China Motor Show (Tianjin) 2022 in north China's Tianjin. Photo by Xinhua/Sun Fanyue.

Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles continued their trend of robust expansion in the first 11 months of this year, increasing their market share further, industry data shows. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

During the period, about 10.48 mln Chinese-brand passenger vehicles were sold in the Chinese market, surging 24.2% year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The domestic market share of these vehicles was 49.2% in the January-November period, up 5 percentage points from a year ago.

In November alone, sales of domestic auto brands rose 9.8% year on year to near 1.13 mln units. They accounted for 54.4% of the country's total passenger car sales last month, up 7.6 percentage points from a year earlier.